The Importance of Consulting a Physical Therapist Following Childbirth

After the weekly medical check-ins at the end of pregnancy, most individuals don’t see a healthcare provider until six weeks postpartum. At this point, if the healing process is progressing well, they are officially cleared to resume sex and exercise. However, postpartum healing is a gradual process, and it takes time for individuals to feel “back to normal.” That being said, there are steps that can be taken to support the healing process, reduce pain and discomfort, and improve overall well-being.

One proactive step that can be taken is to schedule an appointment with a physical therapist. Physical therapists are equipped to evaluate individuals for common postpartum issues and recommend specific exercises to prevent incontinence and pain. It’s important to note that postpartum physical therapy is not yet the norm in the United States, but it is considered standard care in other countries such as France.

Pregnancy can have various impacts on the body’s musculoskeletal system. The hormonal shifts that occur during pregnancy don’t only affect reproductive organs. These shifts can cause the joints to become looser and more lax, which is beneficial for pelvic expansion during pregnancy but can lead to pain from previous back or hip injuries or new discomforts. Additionally, as the belly grows, the body must adjust to a new center of gravity, which can create instability. The muscles in the back, pelvis, and hips shift and the abdominal muscles separate to accommodate the baby, while the feet may flatten out to support the growing body.

The pelvic floor muscles, which play a crucial role in supporting internal organs and sexual functioning, can also be affected by pregnancy and delivery. The stretching and accommodation of these muscles during pregnancy can lead to stiffness or looseness, which can cause pain or incontinence. It’s important to note that opting for a C-section does not necessarily protect against pelvic floor issues. Whether a person has had a vaginal delivery or C-section, it is essential to consult with a pelvic floor physical therapist if experiencing any symptoms during or after pregnancy.

In addition to urinary and fecal incontinence, common postpartum complaints that can be addressed with physical therapy include sacroiliac joint pain, constipation, low back pain, pelvic floor pain, C-section scar sensitivity, pain during intercourse, and rectal pain.

One well-known postpartum issue is diastasis recti, where the line of connective tissue running down the middle of the stomach stretches and separates during pregnancy. If the tissue doesn’t close back up within eight weeks after delivery, it can lead to a persistent belly pouch and other symptoms such as pain or incontinence. To alleviate diastasis recti, it’s crucial to work with a knowledgeable provider who can prescribe appropriate exercises to aid in the healing process.

Physical therapy for postpartum issues typically involves weekly visits. The treatment is generally individualized based on the nature and severity of the issue. Exercises and stretches are taught and practiced at home. Depending on the specific problem, different exercises may be prescribed to address muscle stiffness or lack of tone. An internal pelvic exam may be necessary to assess muscle flexibility and check for organ prolapse.

Finding time to incorporate these exercises into daily routines is vital. Physical therapists emphasize incorporating exercises into activities that new parents already do, such as adding pelvic floor and core contractions during transitional movements or practicing diaphragmatic breathing and pelvic floor relaxation while breastfeeding. Finding ways to integrate exercises into moments like feeding or pumping can make them more feasible and manageable for new parents.

In conclusion, seeking the help of a physical therapist can be incredibly beneficial for postpartum healing and overall well-being. Through evaluation, personalized treatment plans, and targeted exercises, physical therapists can assist in addressing common postpartum issues and promoting optimal recovery.

