Fire Breaks Out on East End of Temecula, Threatening Ranch Land

A brush fire erupted on Thursday on the eastern part of Temecula, scorching 33 acres of land and posing a threat to nearby ranches. However, thanks to the swift response of Cal Fire aircraft, the fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 44700 block of Frogs Leap Street, near Butterfield Stage Road, as stated by the Riverside County Fire Department. Multiple engine and hand crews from the county, along with Murrieta Fire & Rescue, were dispatched to the scene, where they encountered flames spreading at a moderate rate through tall grass, fueled by mild northwest winds.





Ranches and vineyards were in danger of being consumed by the fire. However, the quick action of four Cal Fire air tankers and three water-dropping helicopters significantly slowed down the fire, allowing ground crews to establish initial containment lines.

An evacuation warning was issued for the scattered properties in the area, but it was expected to be lifted by nightfall.

By 5:20 p.m., all air tankers were released and returned to Hemet-Ryan Airport and San Bernardino International Airport. The helicopters remained, continuing to support ground crews with targeted aerial water drops.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.