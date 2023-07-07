Three individuals face charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a pizza deliveryman

Three individuals are currently in custody on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a kind-hearted bystander who intervened in the assault of a 76-year-old man in Stanton last year.

Custody was attained on Wednesday for Henry Dipe Le (19) from Garden Grove, Adrian Castaneda (19) from Anaheim, and Damian Ivan Mayorga (18) from Anaheim, in connection with the killing of 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas from Santa Ana on June 28, 2022, as reported by Captain Charlie Walters.

The trio is accused of assaulting the elderly man without any apparent reason in the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue. During the attack, Cristalinas, who happened to be delivering a pizza at the time, witnessed the assault, intervened, and tried to aid the victim at approximately 7:20 p.m., Walters stated.





Both Cristalinas and the elderly man were shot. While Cristalinas tragically succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the 76-year-old man managed to make a complete recovery,” Walters confirmed.

Le was apprehended at the Mexican border, although Walters refrained from disclosing the reason behind Le’s presence there.

One of the suspects is alleged to have shot both victims. It is currently unclear whether the other two suspects were also armed.

Surveillance footage played a crucial role in the investigation, providing valuable leads. Walters chose not to comment on whether the weapon used in the shooting had been recovered.

All three suspects are associated with a gang, according to Walters.

Mayorga and Castaneda are being held on a bail amount of $1 million, whereas Le, who already faces charges in a separate case, is being detained without bail. Le is currently charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a destructive device in or near private habitation, possession of a destructive device, and intent to unlawfully make a destructive device.