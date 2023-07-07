Ramping Up Responsiveness: RTÉ Executives Urged to Prioritize Addressing Questions

During the Covid pandemic, it has come to light that some individuals were indulging in unnecessary spending, such as paying for exclusive London clubs. However, recent events have shown that they are now trying to hide evidence of their lavish behavior, including returning expensive cars. Their defensive and entitled attitudes are evident through their body language and occasional sneers. Although it is entertaining to watch this unfold, I find solace in enjoying the spectacle on Oireachtas.ie on my laptop, without the need for a TV license. If they truly want to change the culture of their organization, they should start by addressing their uniform accents and speech patterns. It is quite noticeable that their phrasing and sentences often end with a rising sound, giving the impression that their statements are questions. This “uptalk” trend, popularized by young women in Beverly Hills years ago, seems to have persisted among these out-of-touch individuals. However, it is not their turn to ask questions.

I recently took several dictionaries to the recycling center and came across the word “barter.” According to all the dictionaries, “barter” is defined as the exchange of goods and services for other goods and services without the use of money. However, I believe that Collins, Webster, and the lexicographers of Oxford have it wrong. Maybe the word “Montrose” should be the true definition of “barter.”

If RTÉ has the funds to produce it, I believe that the 2023 episode of Reeling In The Years will be quite captivating. Interestingly, a rival broadcaster has a similar program called Don’t Look Back In Anger.

As an unapologetic nationalist and republican, I would like to suggest that we sell RTÉ to the BBC. If the BBC refuses, it would be understandable. Regardless, I think it’s time to hand over the keys to RTÉ and let the BBC work its magic. Perhaps we could even have a new program called RTÉ The Farce instead of Toy Show The Musical.

Our national broadcaster spent over €5,000 on flip-flops, and someone will need to be held accountable for this frivolous expense.

As a GAA enthusiast living abroad, GAAGO is an invaluable resource for me. I have been subscribed for seven years and have no issue with paying the annual fee for this excellent service. While I understand the concerns of those in Ireland who pay a TV license fee, I sincerely hope they do not interfere with GAAGO and its service to the diaspora.

The coalition government is facing demands for increased spending, but I believe they should remain strong and not succumb to reckless spending. Meddling with someone else’s folly is a futile task, yet the Fiscal Advisory Council and the Central Bank continue to try. Despite multiple warnings, the coalition government is set to breach its own spending growth rule next year as they chase inflation and votes. This reminds me of a moment before the last general election when I asked then finance minister Paschal Donohoe to loosen the purse strings and support our election candidates. However, he rightly insisted that it would benefit the taxpayer in the long run if he didn’t engage in excessive spending. While we did face some losses in that election, I believe Mr. Donohoe made the right decision to prevent future austerity measures. I trust that current Finance Minister Michael McGrath will also hold his nerve and prioritize the bigger picture.

There has been a complaint about Vera Pauw’s coaching, but considering the source of the complaint, it does not surprise me. The complaint was published in The Athletic, a publication covering the National Women’s Soccer League in the US. Vera Pauw’s coaching style has been instrumental in the success of the Irish team, and I do not believe the allegations made against her. It seems like an attempt to disrupt the team’s rhythm due to fear of our capabilities. It is worth noting that the individual who made the complaint remains anonymous. I want to express my gratitude to Vera for her contributions to the team, and she has the support of the entire panel.

