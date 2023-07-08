Threads Surpasses All App Downloads, While Twitter Puts Pressure on Meta

Two hours after launching Instagram’s new app Threads, Mark Zuckerberg announced that over two million people had downloaded the app. Another two hours later, that number had jumped to five million, and by the end of the day, it had reached 10 million. In less than 24 hours, Threads had become the fastest-downloaded app, surpassing the one-million downloads that ChatGPT achieved in its first five days.

Notably, many of Twitter’s most-followed users, such as Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Gates, Shakira, and Oprah Winfrey, joined Threads and began posting. The app quickly became inundated with users, reaching a level of instability at one point.

The success of Threads highlights people’s desire for an alternative to Twitter. Elon Musk’s controversial changes to the platform have angered longtime users, leading them to search for a new platform. In response to Threads’ success, Twitter’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, sarcastically commented that instead of flying cars, we now have “7 Twitter clones.”

However, Twitter is not taking Meta’s actions lying down. Lawyers for the platform have threatened legal action, accusing Meta of using trade secrets from former Twitter employees to develop Threads. Despite these accusations, a Meta spokesman denied any involvement of former Twitter engineers.

Threads was a surprise hit for Meta, as the company has previously faced criticism for spreading misinformation and toxic content. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if Threads’ early success will translate into long-term engagement and success. Twitter continues to lead the way with over 237 million daily users.

In terms of moderation, Threads takes a hands-on approach to content. Some posts are obscured behind warning boxes if they are suspected of containing misleading information. Threads also hides certain comments and issues warnings when users try to follow influencers who have a history of posting false information.

Overall, Threads represents a fresh start for Meta, and its initial success has boosted morale among employees. However, Meta must address concerns about data privacy and ensure effective content moderation to maintain a friendly and engaging platform. Only time will tell if Threads can truly rival Twitter in the long term.

