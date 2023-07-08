Early Prime Day Sale: Save 50% on Amazon’s 2nd Generation Echo Buds

Experience the ultimate audio freedom with Amazon’s 2nd Generation Echo Buds, now available at an incredible 50% discount during this early Prime Day deal. Priced at just £54.99, these Echo Buds are garnering attention from tech enthusiasts who are comparing them favorably to Apple’s AirPods.

What sets the Echo Buds apart is the integration of Alexa, Amazon’s voice-controlled virtual assistant. With seamless integration, users can control music playback, receive notifications, make calls, set reminders, and access a range of other smart features with simple voice commands.

Many customers have reported that the Echo Buds provide a better overall experience compared to Apple’s AirPods. They praise the audio quality, noise-cancellation capabilities, and comfortable fit of the Echo Buds. In fact, some users have found the Echo Buds to have better active noise cancellation than even Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The Echo Buds also boast a long-lasting battery life. With up to five hours of continuous playback on a single charge and a charging case that extends the total playtime to an impressive 15 hours, users can enjoy their music or podcasts throughout the day without worrying about recharging.

With their water-resistant design, these Echo Buds are perfect for on-the-go use, rain or shine. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to upgrade your audio experience. Shop now and get the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) at an unbeatable price of £54.99.

