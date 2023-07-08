U.S. Includes controversial cluster munitions in $800 million aid package sent to Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced that it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine in an effort to bolster its defense capabilities. National security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the U.S. will not leave Ukraine defenseless and emphasized that Kyiv has promised to use the controversial weapons carefully.

This decision comes ahead of the NATO summit, where President Biden is expected to face questions from allies regarding the U.S.’s decision to send a weapon that has been banned by more than two-thirds of alliance members due to its history of causing civilian casualties. The response to this decision has been divided among members of Congress, with some Democrats criticizing the plan and a Republican supporting it.

Cluster munitions, which are bombs that dispense smaller bomblets in the air, are seen by the U.S. as a critical means for Kyiv to obtain ammunition to bolster its offensive against Russian forces. This issue has been debated by U.S. leaders for months, and President Biden ultimately made the decision to provide the munitions due to Ukraine’s dwindling ammunition supply.

President Biden acknowledged that this was a difficult decision but emphasized the need for Ukraine to have the necessary weapons to defend against Russian aggression. Jake Sullivan defended the decision by stating that the U.S. will provide a version of the munition with a reduced failure rate, minimizing the risk of unexploded bombs causing harm to civilians.

Ukraine has provided written assurances that it will use the cluster munitions cautiously to minimize civilian risk. The U.S. consulted closely with its allies before reaching this decision and is determined to ensure that Ukraine is not defenseless in the ongoing conflict.

While a convention banning the use of cluster bombs has been ratified by over 120 countries, including several NATO members, Poland and Romania, which are geographically close to Russia, have not signed on. These countries are likely to be involved in the transfer of the cluster munitions to Ukraine.

In addition to the cluster munitions, the U.S. will also be sending $800 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, including armored vehicles and various types of ammunition. This aid package will alleviate the strain on limited U.S. ammunition reserves and provide Ukraine with more lethal capabilities against Russian forces.

The reactions from allies have been relatively muted, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasizing that the alliance does not take a position on cluster munitions. Germany, which has signed the ban treaty, has expressed understanding for the U.S. position but will not provide the bombs to Ukraine.

Advocates for the ban on cluster bombs argue that they cause indiscriminate harm to civilians and pose long-term risks even after use. The United Nations human rights office has called for an immediate halt to the use of these munitions and urged Russia and Ukraine to join the majority of states that have ratified the convention banning their use.

In conclusion, the decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine has garnered mixed reactions. The U.S. is committed to ensuring Ukraine’s defense capabilities while also minimizing the risk to civilian lives. The transfer of these munitions will be accompanied by other forms of military aid to support Ukraine’s offensive against Russian forces.

Reference