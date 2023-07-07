The Outfit that Hayley Williams Wore During her Performance with Taylor Swift Explained

In January, Insider had an exclusive interview with Hayley Williams, discussing her most daring fashion choices.

During the interview, Williams revealed the story behind the fanny pack she wore while performing with Taylor Swift in 2011.

The fanny pack carried her phone and money, and she faced backlash for wearing it.

When Hayley Williams and I connected over Zoom in January, there were no hints of a collaboration with Taylor Swift.

While discussing Paramore’s fashion evolution, I asked about Williams’ appearance at the 2011 “Speak Now” tour in Nashville where she joined Swift on stage.

Specifically, I wanted to know about her outfit: red jeans, black boots, a Paramore-patched vest, and a studded fanny pack.

I asked whether Williams had suggested the performance to Swift or if Swift had surprised her with the idea, leading Williams to create her outfit at the last minute.

Williams responded with a laugh, “It was kind of that. It’s usually that.”

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams perform during the “Speak Now” tour on September 16, 2011.



During a shopping trip to stores she loves in the East Village of New York, Williams bought the spiked fanny pack out of frustration with carrying a purse while on tour.

However, on the night of the performance, she decided to make a bold fashion statement and brought the fanny pack on stage.

Not only did she wear the purse, but she also filled it with her phone, money, and other necessities.

Jokingly, Williams said, “You would’ve thought I was fucking Aretha Franklin getting paid before I walked out and keeping that money on my person at all times.”

Taylor Swift recently shared this photo from their performance on Instagram.





Unfortunately, Williams faced significant backlash for wearing the fanny pack on stage.

She commented, “The funniest thing is that I got so much shit for this look. I got hated to a degree that does not even make sense over a fanny pack.”

However, the following year, fanny packs became popular, which made Williams feel vindicated.

Although the fanny pack is no longer part of her wardrobe, Williams and Swift maintain their friendship.

Swift’s upcoming release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” features Williams on the vault track “Castles Crumbling.”