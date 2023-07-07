Legal watchdogs argue that LinkedIn’s approach to collecting race diversity data is discriminatory

In light of the recent Supreme Court ruling against race-based affirmative action in higher education, a conservative legal watchdog group has demanded that LinkedIn remove its “Diversity in Recruiting” feature. The group, known as the Equal Protection Project, argues that the feature violates the recent ruling and promotes discrimination. LinkedIn, which claims to have 930 million members in over 200 countries, collects demographic data to diversify the pool of candidates shown to recruiters.

Attorneys William Jacobson and Ameer Benno, representing the Equal Protection Project, sent a letter to LinkedIn expressing their concerns. They argue that the discrimination enabled by this feature cannot be justified as job-related or necessary for business purposes. They reference the Supreme Court’s ruling on race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, declaring them unconstitutional. Jacobson and Benno assert that LinkedIn should take notice of this ruling and comply accordingly.

The Supreme Court’s decision, based on the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, has sparked discussions about the use of data in recruiting and the potential legal risks for employers. In response to the watchdog group’s claims, LinkedIn defended its diversity efforts, stating that it does not enable recruiters to filter or exclude applicants based on race or gender. However, Jacobson and Benno argue that LinkedIn itself is sorting and filtering members based on protected demographics for recruiters.

Conservative advocacy groups have lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling, seeing it as a necessary step towards eliminating racial bias and discrimination in education and the workforce. While Jacobson did not confirm whether he plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against LinkedIn, he made it clear that the company has been warned about the potential legal consequences of their actions.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s “Diversity in Recruiting” feature is under scrutiny from a legal watchdog group, claiming that it violates the recent Supreme Court ruling. LinkedIn argues that its efforts promote equal access and do not enable discriminatory filtering, but the watchdog group insists that the company is indeed sorting and filtering based on protected demographics. The outcome of this dispute and its implications for diversity programs and legal challenges in recruitment remains to be seen.

