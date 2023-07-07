Meta Faces Lawsuit from Twitter Over Thread Issue



In a bold move, Twitter has threatened to sue Meta, the owner of Threads. Shortly after Threads’ launch on Wednesday, Twitter CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a letter accusing Meta of the “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” according to a report by Semafor.[source] Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro claims that Meta has hired multiple former Twitter employees who have access to confidential company information, including trade secrets and intellectual property. The cease-and-desist letter sent by Spiro emphasizes Twitter’s plans to protect its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta ceases using any of the confidential information.



Meta’s response was posted on Threads, as reported by The Hill.[source] According to Communications Director Andy Stone, none of the engineers working on Threads are former Twitter employees. Stone’s response reflects confidence in the new platform despite its rapid user growth. Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, showed no signs of worry and described Twitter as the unique “public square” that cannot be duplicated.[source] However, one analyst believes that the competition between Twitter and Meta is misunderstood. Nathan Baschez predicts that there will be no “next Twitter” but rather a shift towards an internet that resembles the time before the dominance of Twitter and Facebook.[source]

Reference