The Mastery of Translation Unveiled by The New York Times

The concept of literary translation is often described as an ungrudging obsession, one that requires meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of both languages involved. Much like solving a crossword puzzle, a translation is not complete until every answer fits perfectly and complements one another. However, translating literature is much more complex as there are multiple solutions, each with its own nuances and implications. It is a delicate balance of meaning, connotation, subtext, and style.

To illustrate the thought process behind this type of translation, I will provide two examples. The original text is taken from Fernanda Melchor’s novel “Hurricane Season,” a murder mystery intertwined with a critique of corruption. The passage portrays the retelling of facts by those involved in the crime, narrated through distinct and credible voices. The challenge for a translator is to capture and convey these voices effectively in English.

In this specific excerpt, the lines are part of a chapter featuring a character named Munra, who is portrayed as a lovable but unreliable fool. While Munra is not speaking directly, the narrator channels his voice. Here is how Google Translate renders the lines in English:

“The truth, the truth, the truth is that he did not see anything…”

If someone asked me to translate this passage into English, I would avoid the literal repetition of “the truth” as it does not sound natural. However, some form of repetition is necessary to convey the feeling of being inside Munra’s head. For authenticity, I would opt for one repetition and add an emphatic adjective. I would also use contractions to make the dialogue more conversational. Now, it might sound like something a person would actually say. However, it still does not capture Munra’s unique voice.

In another attempt, I decided to take a more playful approach, treating translation as a free association exercise. While Munra is trying to persuade in these lines, the original text reveals that he is actually providing a witness statement. My first attempt failed to capture this information seamlessly. So, I decided to replace an adverb with a noun, resulting in a more appropriate phrasing. Additionally, I introduced the mention of God to reflect Munra’s swearing on his deceased mother and on something sacred. Despite reordering the words, the essence of the sentence remains unchanged, and Munra’s voice starts to emerge.

Preserving ambiguity is another crucial task for a literary translator. Literature can be precisely descriptive or delightfully vague, opening the door to different interpretations. From Alia Trabucco Zerán’s upcoming novel “Clean,” there is a scene where Estela, a live-in domestic worker harboring resentment, sabotages her employer’s anticipated pisco sours for a prestigious event. When Señora Mara discovers this, she confronts Estela and threatens to dock her pay. In response, Mara takes out a bottle of champagne from the fridge and delivers a line that marks the remarkable end of the chapter.

The original lines read:

“Enseguida se enderezó, se dio unos golpecitos en la falda y volvió con sus visitas, gritando:Alegría, alegría.”

To capture the essence of this scene, I experimented with different translations that convey the emotions and atmosphere. I played with phrases like “wonderful, wonderful,” “fun times, fun times,” and “drink up, drink up.” Each attempt conveys a sense of celebration, but I aimed to find the perfect expression that leaves room for interpretation and lingers in the reader’s mind.

Ultimately, translating literature requires creativity, precision, and a deep understanding of the source language and culture. It is a process that involves capturing the essence of characters, preserving ambiguity, and conveying the voice of the author to ensure an immersive reading experience in the target language.

