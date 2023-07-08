SpaceX Successfully Deploys 48 Starlink Communication Satellites from California Launch

1/4

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, similar to the one launched on Friday, takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Station in 2018. (NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls | License Photo)

July 7 (UPI) — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday. The rocket carried 48 Starlink V1.5 Internet satellites, further expanding the company’s massive constellation. The liftoff from Complex-4E occurred as planned at 3:29 p.m. EDT. The rocket’s first stage, which was being utilized for the 12th time, re-entered the atmosphere and successfully landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean approximately 9 minutes after launch.

The Starlink satellites were set to separate from the Falcon rocket’s second stage 19 minutes after liftoff.

This launch marks SpaceX’s 45th launch of the year and its 244th overall mission. The company continues to fulfill NASA requirements and attract clients from around the world who need to deliver their satellites into orbit.

However, the increasing number of satellites, projected to reach tens of thousands in the future, is causing concerns among astronomers regarding the impact on their observations.

Starlink and OneWeb satellites, among others, reflect sunlight and create flashes and streaks that distort images and cause interference, including radio interference, said Jonathan McDowell, a renowned satellite tracker and astrophysicist.

“Even non-illuminated satellites can have transient effects, such as adding scattered light across the field of view, which can impact the observation of celestial sources,” McDowell explained.

SpaceX has made some attempts to address these concerns, but the astronomical community remains dissatisfied with the remedial measures.

In other news, German cruise line AIDA announced that they have successfully installed Starlink broadband Internet on three of their ships: AIDAblu, AIDAbella, and AIDAstella.

“Both guests and crew members appreciate the improved Internet connections, which enable more comfortable web surfing. We look forward to offering this new standard on all ships in the near future,” said Steffi Heinicke, senior vice president of guest experience.