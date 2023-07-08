Car Insurance Premiums Reach Over £1,000 as they Surge by 34% in One Year

Car insurance costs have skyrocketed, reaching a record high with the average policy topping £1,000 for the first time in six years. A comprehensive study conducted by Consumer Intelligence revealed that the average policy now stands at £1,082, while individuals under 25 face even steeper costs, potentially paying £2,145 due to being perceived as high-risk drivers.

Various factors contribute to this surge in prices, including inflation, supply shortages, and the rising expenses associated with claim servicing. In fact, this increase marks the most significant jump in car insurance costs since tracking began in 2013. Even within a month between February and March, there was a substantial 14.4% rise. Projections by EY suggest that costs may further increase by 11% (£59) per policy in the coming year.

Furthermore, if drivers need to make a claim, they are burdened with an average excess payment that has risen by 10.9% to £204. Max Thompson, a representative from Consumer Intelligence, expressed concern over the alarming and unprecedented rise in premiums, particularly for younger drivers who already face significant financial burdens.

Fortunately, there are strategies that could potentially reduce car insurance payments. One proven method is to provide evidence to insurance companies that your mileage has decreased, such as through working from home more frequently. Mileage plays a vital role in determining the risk associated with insuring a vehicle. Monitoring your mileage can be easily achieved through mechanical or digital odometers available in most cars. It’s crucial to note that the more miles you drive, the higher the likelihood of being involved in an accident.

Many insurance providers offer low mileage discounts for individuals who drive fewer than 7,500 or 8,000 miles per year, equating to around 21 or 22 miles per day. Additionally, the type of vehicle can impact premiums, with pickup trucks and SUVs being among the most expensive to insure, according to a study conducted by ValuePenguin earlier this year.

Other cost-saving measures include taking advantage of discounts such as loyalty schemes, multiply policy discounts, or a claims-free or violation-free discount. For individuals who do not drive frequently, pay-as-you-go insurance may be a viable option.

In conclusion, the surge in car insurance costs is a cause for concern, with young drivers and individuals under 25 being hit hardest. To combat this issue, implementing strategies like reducing mileage and exploring available discounts can help alleviate some financial burden associated with car insurance payments.

