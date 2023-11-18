The Last of Us 2: PS5 Remaster Revealed with New Survival Mode and $10 Upgrade Option

Subscribe to Push Square on

Update 2: Sony has officially announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered in response to the recent leak. The remastered version is set to launch on January 19, 2024, and will include enhanced graphics, a new roguelike survival mode, and access to previously cut content.

If you already own the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II, you can upgrade to the remaster for $10. Additionally, you will be able to transfer your saved data from the PS4 version to the remaster, following Sony’s previous upgrade methods for titles like Ghost of Tsushima.

Naughty Dog, the developer behind the game, has revealed a collection of screenshots, which are displayed below.

Update: Latest leaks suggest that The Last of Us Part II Remastered is scheduled for release on January 19, 2024. The date was uncovered in a trailer found in the PlayStation Network’s backend. The trailer only mentions a PS5 version, with no indication of a PC release.

Original Story: Reports of a potential PS5 remaster for The Last of Us: Part II have now been confirmed with the leak of the remastered title on the PlayStation Store (or sites like PS Deals).

The re-release boasts various graphical improvements, 4K resolution, improved load times, and full DualSense controller functionality. Additional features include a new ‘No Return’ roguelike survival mode and ‘Lost Levels’ for exploring early versions of three new levels. The remaster also includes developer commentary and a new “Guitar Free Play” mode.

At present, a release date for the remaster has not been confirmed, but it is anticipated that more details will be revealed during The Game Awards next month.

What are your thoughts on these updates? Would you be enticed to return to The Last of Us: Part II with these new features?