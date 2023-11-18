The Last of Us 2: PS5 Remaster Revealed with New Survival Mode and $10 Upgrade Option

Update 2: Sony has officially announced The Last of Us Part II Remastered in response to the recent leak. The remastered version is set to launch on January 19, 2024, and will include enhanced graphics, a new roguelike survival mode, and access to previously cut content.

If you already own the PS4 version of The Last of Us Part II, you can upgrade to the remaster for $10. Additionally, you will be able to transfer your saved data from the PS4 version to the remaster, following Sony’s previous upgrade methods for titles like Ghost of Tsushima.

Naughty Dog, the developer behind the game, has revealed a collection of screenshots, which are displayed below.

