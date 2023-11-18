Feeling Betrayed: Muslim and Arab Congressional Staffers Speak Out Against Democratic Bosses

Despite escalating tensions and a mounting number of casualties in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, an organization claims that professing Muslims and Arabs, and those of similar heritage, have never felt so marginalized. In particular, they express that their colleagues devalue their lives and have an apathy toward the military aid sent to the region they call home.

Distressed by this disconnection with their own identities, some individuals are considering leaving their positions in Congress. However, they are concerned about who would advocate for Palestinians if they departed. The group shares that the majority of Congress members have failed to back calls for a cease-fire and are instead seeking to provide billions in additional military support to Israel.

The frustration of staffers who have tried to call attention to the atrocity in Gaza is palpable. Additionally, stalled evacuation assistance and a lack of coverage of Palestinian lives have fanned these concerns. Furthermore, the situation has prompted some offices to avoid any public discussion of Palestinian civilian casualties, contributing to the growing feeling of invisibility and betrayal among Muslims and their advocates.

The lack of empathy and acknowledgment of the suffering is particularly jarring for individuals who are witnessing the disparity between the Israeli and Palestinian experiences. The psychological strain becomes more pronounced as the majority of offices fail to issue statements or participate in discussions about the magnitude of human loss.

Overall, the marginalization of Palestinian lives and experiences is producing feelings of fear and frustration, leading some to feel deserted by the U.S. government. The heightened emotion and concern have created an environment of uncertainty and isolation in Capitol Hill’s halls.

