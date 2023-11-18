Discover which 3 Zodiac Signs are at risk of falling out of love this Sunday, November 19th

Who would have thought that during such a love-oriented transit of Moon trine Venus, there might be a problem, or worse yet, find ourselves falling out of love? But November 19, 2023, reveals that love works in mysterious ways. It’s also a form of love when we feel the need to walk away from a relationship that isn’t working.

During this unique transit, Moon trine Venus, we realize an interesting truth that we may have fallen in love with the idea of love, rather than with the person themselves. November 19, 2023, makes us recognize the difference and prompts us to be truthful with ourselves. It is a moment when self-love comes to the fore when most needed, even if it means falling out of love during Moon trine Venus. This realization is particularly significant for three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs likely to fall out of love on November 19, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 – July 22)

The astrological transit of Moon trine Venus on this day will guide Cancer individuals to face the truth about their feelings in a caring and loving way. It may be a difficult realization that they have fallen out of love with someone. The idea of maintaining a dishonest relationship becomes unbearable on this day.

November 19, 2023, is a reminder that there’s a need for personal space and self-reflection. It’s time to be true to oneself.

2. Virgo

(August 23 – September 22)

Moon trine Venus prompts Virgos to acknowledge that their life shouldn’t revolve around someone else. The hard truth is that they are no longer in love with their partner.

Admitting that they’ve fallen out of love creates an opportunity for self-reflection. Embracing the unknown and uncertainty becomes an empowering experience.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 – January 19)

For Capricorns, falling out of love was a long time ago. Moon trine Venus on November 19, 2023, will highlight the need to accept the truth and seek happiness. Living a lie and pretending to be in love is no longer an option.

Capricorns will feel a sense of liberation, knowing that there is something more out there for them. They are ready to embrace change and find the love they deserve.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.