The Impact of Trade Tensions and Separatist Movements on Trudeau: Strained India Relations intensify the Heat

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s government is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging relations with India and keeping the provinces in the dark about trade talks. In a letter released by Moe on Monday, Saskatchewan Trade Minister Jeremy Harrison argued that Trudeau is intentionally picking a fight with India for domestic political gain and jeopardizing access to one of the province’s most important export markets.

Harrison wrote, “It is very difficult to come to any other conclusion that your government has once again put its own domestic political interests ahead of the national economic interest — particularly as it relates to exports and trade of western Canadian-produced commodities.”

Last month, Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma revealed in an interview with The Canadian Press that Ottawa had sought a pause in ongoing talks for an Early Progress Trade Agreement. This news came as a shock to business leaders who claim to have had little to no updates on the negotiations since July.

Harrison expressed his frustration with the lack of communication from the Canadian government, stating, “It is unacceptable to our government that we first heard of a pause in the EPTA negotiations through the media one week ago, and have received no explanation from (the) Government of Canada subsequent to that.”

He also criticized Trudeau for worsening the strained Canada-India relationship, referring to the prime minister’s controversial trip to India in 2018. Harrison argued that provinces and territories should be included in the negotiations, as has been done in past trade deals. He also mentioned that Trade Minister Mary Ng had not responded to a letter sent in late July seeking an update on the negotiations.

The Liberals have not provided a clear reason for the pause in the trade talks, but Ng’s office has stated that a statement will be provided in response to Harrison’s letter.

Trudeau, when asked about the situation, simply said, “We know the negotiations around free trade are long and complex, and I won’t say any more.”

Saskatchewan is a major exporter to India, with around a third of Canada’s exports to the country coming from the province. This includes commodities like lentils, which have occasionally faced blockades and delays due to India’s pest-control policies.

Ng is set to lead a trade mission to India next month, accompanied by Canadian businesses.

In addition to trade tensions, there are also conflicts over Sikh separatists. During Trudeau’s recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Modi expressed concerns about the activities of Sikh separatists in Canada. Trudeau, however, stated that he has concerns about foreign interference from any state, including India, and believes in the right to free speech for all Canadians.

Accusations of foreign interference between India and Canada have escalated in recent months, with incidents like the shooting death of a Sikh leader in Canada and protests accusing India of interfering.

