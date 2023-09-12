Discover the Size of Senator Lindsey Graham’s Social Security Check

Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Republicans and Democrats have long been at odds over finding solutions for Social Security and Medicare. One such advocate for Social Security reform is Sen. Lindsey Graham, who proposes that seniors should “make some sacrifices” and “contribute more,” and that the eligibility age may need to be raised to address solvency concerns.

We are aware of Senator Graham’s views on Social Security, but do we know if he himself collects Social Security benefits – and if so, what is the amount?

Does Senator Lindsey Graham Receive Social Security Benefits?

While Senators are required to disclose their financial information annually, it is presented in broad ranges, making it difficult to ascertain exact figures. Considering his strong opposition to the current state of Social Security, one could reasonably assume that Graham has not started receiving Social Security benefits. This assumption is confirmed by his financial disclosures.

CBS News mentioned that he and his sister relied on their parents’ Social Security benefits after their passing in the late 1970s, but a review of his financial disclosures for those years reveals various mutual fund and bank deposit assets, with no mention of Social Security claims or other earned and non-investment income that needed to be reported.

It is possible that Graham, aged 68, has chosen not to claim benefits yet, even though he became eligible at 62. Perhaps he is waiting until he turns 70 to maximize his monthly benefit, which would likely be the maximum amount of $4,555 in 2023, considering his net worth.

After serving as a defense attorney and prosecutor in the U.S. Air Force, and practicing law in South Carolina, Graham was elected to the House of Representatives in 1995. He served four terms before running for the Senate seat previously held by Strom Thurmond in 2002. He has been re-elected, most recently in 2020.

A decade ago, OpenSecrets.org reported that Graham had an estimated net worth of $1.02 million, placing him as the 69th wealthiest person in the Senate at the time. More recent estimates from Celebrity Net Worth peg Graham’s net worth at around $2 million, primarily derived from his annual salary of $174,000. Being single, Graham does not have a spouse’s income to supplement his earnings.

More From GOBankingRates