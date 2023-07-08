‘The Idol’ actor vehemently criticizes ‘feminists’ following allegations of exploitation on set: ‘Go screw yourself’

Jane Adams, the actor from the HBO series “The Idol,” has responded to critics who claim that the women on the show, including star Lily-Rose Depp, were exploited during filming. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Adams expressed her frustration with those who refuse to acknowledge the actresses’ experiences, stating, “I especially want to say to all the feminists, ‘Go f–k yourself.’ All these women that I’m working with are talking about their experience, and you’re not listening.”

The controversy surrounding the show stems from a Rolling Stone article published before “The Idol” even premiered, which labeled it as “torture porn.” Some anonymous sources associated with the project claimed that the show took a dark, misogynistic turn. However, Depp, Adams, and actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph have all contradicted these claims and defended the show.

“The Idol” follows the story of Jocelyn, played by Depp, a troubled pop star who seeks to revive her career after meeting a controlling night club owner named Tedros, portrayed by The Weeknd. Adams plays Nikki Katz, a money-hungry record-label executive.

Adams further expressed her love for the show, stating, “These days, to certain people, you almost have to apologize when you dislike something or you love something. I don’t really care anymore. That is one good thing about being a gray-haired lady — it’s almost like you get a license to not care.”

Depp also defended the show’s controversial sex scenes in an interview with Vogue Australia, asserting that they are “important” and “intentional.” She emphasized that the environment on set was safe and creative.

Despite the criticism, Randolph shared that her experience on set was not as described in the Rolling Stone article. She acknowledged the long hours but stated that there was nothing out of the ordinary or abusive.

As of now, HBO has not announced whether “The Idol” will return for a second season.

