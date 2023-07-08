Dutch Government Falls Apart Due to Proposal for Stricter Immigration Measures

The Dutch government collapsed on Friday night due to an unresolved dispute regarding migration policies, leading to the announcement of new general elections in the fall. Prime Minister Mark Rutte, overseeing his fourth cabinet and being one of Europe’s most experienced leaders, conveyed his resignation to the king. In a press conference, Mr. Rutte acknowledged the irreconcilable differences among the coalition partners on migration policy.

Despite the collapse, a caretaker government led by Mr. Rutte will continue until the elections. The ruling coalition had been engaged in extensive discussions for months, particularly focusing on issues such as family reunification and the creation of temporary and permanent classes of asylum. However, the parties failed to reach a consensus, causing the government to enter a state of crisis.

Reports surfaced that Mr. Rutte had proposed restrictions on the entry of children from war refugee families already in the Netherlands, as well as a waiting period of at least two years for family reunification. The Prime Minister denied these claims. The Christian Union and the centrist D66 party, two members of the coalition, found these proposals incompatible with their values, further contributing to the government’s collapse. The Christian Union emphasized the importance of children growing up with their parents and expressed its commitment to a humane and effective migration policy.

Migration has been an ongoing contentious issue in the Netherlands, echoing similar concerns across Europe. Aid agencies in the country struggled to assist hundreds of asylum seekers living in an overcrowded reception center, prompting a need for reform in the migration system. Discussions within the ruling parties aimed to bridge their differences, with the Cabinet engaging in late-night talks before ultimately reaching an impasse.

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren acknowledged the unsuccessful nature of the discussions, stating that despite extended deliberations, a resolution could not be reached. Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag of the D66 party emphasized the shared objective of finding an effective solution that values human lives before the talks commenced.

According to the Dutch government, 21,505 individuals from outside the European Union sought asylum in the country last year. Additionally, over 250,000 people with a European background immigrated to the Netherlands in 2022, primarily originating from former Soviet Union countries. Mr. Rutte has supported European Union initiatives to regulate migration, recently visiting Tunisia with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and E.U. leader Ursula Von der Leyen. The joint statement released by the leaders pledged 100 million euros to Tunisia for border management, search-and-rescue operations, and anti-smuggling efforts.

