“The Fourth Turning” Takes Center Stage in Pop Culture

Fans of the hit Netflix series “The Watcher” may have noticed a clever reference in one of the episodes. In a scene where a character encounters a mysterious man in his kitchen, the man mentions something called the “fourth turning” in response to a comment about people leaving New York City.

So, what exactly is the fourth turning? According to proponents of this theory, American history goes through recurring cycles, each lasting about 80 to 100 years. These cycles, known as “turnings,” consist of four generational seasons. The winter season, or the fourth turning, is a time of upheaval and reconstruction.

This theory was first introduced in the book “The Fourth Turning,” published in 1997. While it gained a cult following, it has recently gained more mainstream attention amid political turmoil. The book argues that previous fourth turnings in American history include the American Revolution, the Civil War, and World War II. According to the theory, America entered its latest fourth turning in the mid-2000s, and we are currently experiencing the culmination of this turning in the 2020s.