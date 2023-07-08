Target Receives Warning Letter from Republican Attorneys General Regarding Pride Merchandise

Seven state attorneys general from the United States have sent a warning letter to Target, expressing concerns that the company’s Pride month campaigns may be in violation of child protection laws in their respective states. The attorneys general, all of whom are Republicans, hail from Indiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and South Carolina. They argue that the campaign promotes gender and sexual identity among children, citing items such as T-shirts featuring drag queens and one that says ‘Girls Gays Theys.’ The attorneys also criticize merchandise with anti-Christian designs like pentagrams and horned skulls.

In addition to their concerns about the campaign itself, the attorneys general also criticize Target for donating to GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ organization that works to combat bullying in schools based on sexual and gender identity. They take issue with Target’s endorsement of a 2020 guide that advises school staff not to disclose a child’s gender or sexual orientation to their parents without consulting the child first. The attorneys argue that this undermines parents’ rights as outlined in the constitution and statutory laws.





“Take Pride” merchandise display at a Target store in Queens, New York.

Getty Images



The attorneys general did not present any specific demands or outline how they believed the campaign violated child protection laws. However, they suggested that Target might find it more profitable to sell a version of Pride that embraces love for the United States.

In addition to raising concerns about child protection laws, the attorneys general argue that Target’s Pride campaign poses a threat to their states’ financial interests. They point to Target’s declining stock prices and customer backlash as evidence that the campaign is negatively impacting the company’s performance. However, it’s worth noting that Target’s financial challenges extend beyond the Pride collection and include a general decline in consumer spending due to high inflation.

Target has faced scrutiny over its merchandise selection, including its Pride line, with some items being removed from stores in response to threats. The attorneys general argue that while Target has no obligation to feature objectionable goods, its management should act in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

The backlash against Target’s Pride campaign has included threats of violence towards stores and workers. Target has taken steps to address these threats by relocating merchandise and removing items that have sparked confrontational behavior. In a statement, the company expressed concern for the safety and well-being of its team members.

Aimee Picchi contributed reporting