The Eagles Have Finally Decided to Investigate

The Eagles, a band that was formed 52 years ago and experienced the loss of co-frontman Glenn Frey seven years ago, are preparing for their final tour, which they have named the “Long Goodbye.” This farewell tour will commence with a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 7th, and is expected to continue until 2025, according to a report by USA Today. The band has announced that they will perform as many shows in each city as demanded by their audience, even returning to cities multiple times if necessary. Joining them on this tour as the opening act will be Steely Dan, another band formed in 1971.

After the passing of Glenn Frey in 2016, The Eagles took a break from touring but resumed live performances in 2017. They were joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the elder of Glenn Frey’s two sons, along with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit. Over the years, the band has performed over 1,000 shows, including 90 shows during their recent “Hotel California” tour. In a statement, the band expressed gratitude and acknowledged their fortune, stating, “Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” about their “52-year odyssey.”

Variety has provided a list of the initial 13 tour dates, taking place in various US cities from now until November 17th. Presale packages will be available from Wednesday, July 12th, followed by general sales starting Friday, July 14th. Live Nation is presenting the tour. (Read more about The Eagles’ final tour on Variety.)

