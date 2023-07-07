Weekend Horse Racing Highlights: Indiana, Iowa, Los Alamitos and Belmont Derbies Dominate

Skippy Longstocking, a standout horse, has claimed victory in the ’22 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes and is now the favorite for the upcoming Cornhusker Stakes at Prairie Meadows in Iowa. This weekend’s racing events offer a variety of derbies, taking place across different locations and surfaces, capturing the attention of racing enthusiasts nationwide. The 3-year-old races on dirt at Los Alamitos, Horseshoe Indianapolis, and Prairie Meadows are particularly intriguing this year, given the constant fluctuations in the 3-year-old hierarchy. However, the most highly anticipated race is the $750,000 Grade I Caesars Belmont Derby Invitational, which will be held on turf. Additionally, there are Oaks races for accompanying the derbies, ensuring a thrilling weekend for racing fans. Not to be overlooked, the older horses will also have their fair share of opportunities in New York, Delaware, and other locations. Internationally, the World scene showcases the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse in Sandown, England and France’s Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud for older horses, along with the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat for 3-year-old sprinters.

Delving into the specific races, the 3-year-olds California Reincarnate will make a comeback in the $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby after finishing 13th in the recent Kentucky Derby. Brian Skinner, who placed third in both the Grade II San Felipe and the Santa Anita Derby but skipped the Kentucky Derby, will be among the contenders. In the $300,000 Grade III Indiana Derby, Indiana Verifying is considered the favorite after placing second in both the Grade 1 Blue Grass at Keeneland and the Grade III Matt Winn Stakes at Ellis Park. Raise Cain, another strong competitor, will be cross-entered in both the Indiana and Iowa Derbies. The $250,000 Iowa Derby lacks the same level of competitiveness, especially if Raise Cain opts for a different race. Therefore, Eyeing Clover is expected to lead the pack in this particular event.

Moving on to the Oaks races, Defining Purpose and Taxed are the morning-line favorites in the $200,000 Grade III Indiana Oaks. Meanwhile, Imonra, a Violence filly, holds the favorite’s status in the $225,000 Grade III Iowa Oaks after securing victories in two consecutive races at Gulfstream Park.

On the turf, the $750,000 Grade I Caesars Belmont Derby Invitational showcases a strong field. The morning-line favorite, The Foxes, returns after finishing fifth in the Epsom Derby, with previous wins in the Group 2 Dante at York and the Group 2 Royal Lodge at Newmarket. However, Silver Knott, a Lope de Vega colt, could pose a significant challenge, having competed at high levels both in the US and Europe. The race also features several other horses to watch, including the Audubon Stakes’ 1-2 finishers, Webslinger and Mendelssohn’s March.

In the $250,000 Grade III Manilla Stakes, Major Dude stands out as a contender after securing a win in the Grade II Penn Mile. Talk of the Nation and Nagirroc also demonstrate potential after recent strong performances.

The $500,000 Grade I Belmont Oaks Invitational presents a solid field, despite the absence of top contenders from Coolmore and Godolphin. Trainer Chad Brown fields strong contenders with Aspray and Prerequisite, while Graham Motion’s Mission of Joy and Speirling Beag pose formidable threats.

The $350,000 Grade II Suburban at Belmont Park offers a competitive race, with five participants competing at a challenging distance of 1 1/4 miles. Tonal Impact stands as the only last-out winner in the field, while Unbridled Bomber brings experience at the distance.

The $300,000 Grade III Cornhusker Handicap at Prairie Meadows boasts a field of contenders, though no clear favorite has emerged. Skippy Longstocking, the Florida visitor, leads the morning line odds, closely followed by locally trained Ain’t Life Grand.

In the $500,000 Grade II Delaware Handicap, Idiomatic appears to be the frontrunner, having won four out of her last five races, including the Grade III Shawnee. Classy edition and Morning Matcha also present solid challenges in this race.

The $175,000 Grade III Victory Ride Stakes features a competitive field of 3-year-old fillies, with Red Carpet Ready standing out with impressive wins in graded stakes.

Internationally, the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes in Sandown, England will showcase Emily Upjohn as the standout contender, following her impressive victory in the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes. Despite the absence of top contenders Bay Bridge, Desert Crown, The Foxes, Adayar, and My Prospero, the race promises thrilling competition.

Overall, this weekend’s racing events offer a diverse range of competitions, showcasing talented horses and providing ample opportunities for fans to enjoy the exhilarating sport.

