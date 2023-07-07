The 5-Step Anti-Aging Skincare Routine Recommended by a Dermatologist

Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose is a dermatologist practicing in New York City.

With countless anti-aging products and procedures available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. From wrinkle serums to face-taping, the options are endless. To provide some guidance, Insider spoke with Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, an experienced dermatologist in New York City, to learn about her personal skincare routine.

Dr. Murphy-Rose, age 39, is always testing new products, but she has a few staples in her regimen that she highly recommends. Here are the five steps she follows to protect and restore her skin:

1. Cleanse with a pH-balancing formula to keep skin soft

Dr. Murphy-Rose loves the Glytone Mild Gel Cleanser, which is pH-balanced and contains glycolic acid to gently exfoliate. This cleanser not only removes dead skin but also moisturizes to prevent dryness and breakouts.

2. Apply a tinted sunscreen or moisturizer

For daily sun protection, Dr. Murphy-Rose recommends the SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion SPF 50. This mineral sunscreen contains zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, providing effective UV protection. She also loves the NARS’ Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30, which provides a light coverage with broad spectrum protection.

3. Use a retinol-based night cream

Retinol is a powerful anti-aging ingredient that stimulates collagen production and improves skin texture. Dr. Murphy-Rose recommends the “superb” Skinbetter Science Alpharet Overnight Cream, which combines retinol with alpha hydroxy acids for optimal results. This night cream also contains antioxidants and hyaluronic acid to nourish and hydrate the skin.

4. Slather on a hydrating cream when needed

In harsh winter months, Dr. Murphy-Rose looks for extra overnight moisture and opts for a hydrating cream. One of her favorites is the Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2, which contains ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids to replenish and soothe dry or irritated skin. She also recommends the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream Moisturizer for its rich moisturizing and skin-soothing properties.

5. Add anti-aging products under the eyes

To address under-eye concerns, Dr. Murphy-Rose uses the First Aid Beauty Skin Lab Retinol Eye Cream, which contains retinol and hyaluronic acid to boost collagen production and provide hydration. She also recommends the Alastin Restorative Eye Treatment for its brightening and rejuvenating properties.