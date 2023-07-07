Introducing the Era of the Cage Match

Introducing the Epic Clash of Middle-Aged Titans. Forget spectator sports; this is the showdown of the century between tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Picture it: a gladiatorial contest set in the dazzling lights of Las Vegas or the historic Colosseum in Rome. And who better to broker this battle than Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship? But wait, there’s more. Brace yourself for a thrilling undercard featuring none other than a U.S. senator facing off against a union boss.

Last week, Oklahoma Republican Markwayne Mullin, fueled by a Twitter feud where he was labeled a “clown” and a “fraud,” challenged Sean O’Brien, the general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, to a mixed martial arts fight. It’s a clash that promises to bring the heat.

But if testosterone-fueled brawls aren’t enough for you, prepare to witness acts of sheer strength. Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. recently showcased his impressively sculpted upper body, baring it for all to see during an intense workout session on Venice Beach. At the ripe age of 69, Kennedy proves age is truly just a number and gives even the mighty Jeff Bezos a run for his money. And let’s not forget Jamaal Bowman, the Democratic representative from New York, who took to Twitter to flaunt his achievement of bench-pressing a staggering 405 pounds. These powerful men are no longer content with merely embodying financial, professional, and political success. They want to demonstrate the sheer power of their bodies, to dominate the arena both figuratively and literally.

But why this sudden surge of machismo? It’s not just about spectacle, according to Andrew Reiner, a men’s studies lecturer at Towson University and author of “Better Boys, Better Men: The New Masculinity That Creates Greater Courage and Emotional Resiliency.” These ostentatious displays tap into deeply rooted tropes of masculine honor and strength, which have taken a backseat in American pop culture but are making a comeback.

Reiner highlights a watershed moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after a joke aimed at Smith’s wife. This brazen act of masculinity harks back to outdated notions of courage and honor. Another driving force behind this trend is the influence of mixed martial arts culture, with figures like Joe Rogan, an avid fight fan and Brazilian jujitsu black belt, reaching millions through his podcast. The likes of Musk, Kennedy, and Zuckerberg have all made appearances on his show. Even Markwayne Mullin, the senator involved in the latest feud, had a short stint as an M.M.A. fighter. The blurring of reality and fantasy, reminiscent of professional wrestling, has become a hallmark of American public life, particularly during the Trump era.

Overcompensation may also play a role. Elon Musk, criticized for his physique after a shirtless yacht photo, took to Twitter months later to reveal a fasting regimen and his use of Wegovy, a prescription drug for obesity. Mark Zuckerberg, often associated with nerd culture, has taken up martial arts training and showcases his progress on Instagram. Meanwhile, Robert Kennedy Jr.’s shirtless display is a stark contrast to Democratic frontrunner President Biden, who is 80 years old.

The tradition of male politicians flexing their muscles and engaging in brawls goes back to early 20th-century figures like Teddy Roosevelt. From shirtless photos of Vladimir Putin on horseback to Paul Ryan posing with dumbbells, these displays of physical prowess have become ingrained in political campaigns. Even Democrats like John Delaney and Markwayne Mullin have showcased their commitment to fitness, capturing media attention.

Despite the spectacle, it’s important to acknowledge the double standard women face in leadership positions. While men like Musk and Kennedy can openly display aggression and vanity, women are scrutinized for any hint of those qualities. Samhita Mukhopadhyay, co-editor of “Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump’s America,” points out the narrow margin for women to show assertiveness or ambition. However, outliers like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently used derogatory language against a colleague, Lauren Boebert, on the House floor, hint at a changing landscape.

In the midst of these battles, it’s clear that the stage is set for a new era of power displays, where strength and dominance take center stage. The clash of these middle-aged men may captivate our attention, but it also raises questions about the evolving nature of masculinity and the shifting dynamics of power in our society. As these big shots vie for supremacy, we’ll be there, watching, to see who emerges victorious in this daring display of alpha bravado.

