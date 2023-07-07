Terrifying Revelation in ‘The Nun 2’ Trailer Introduces a New Chapter in the ‘Conjuring’ Universe

Introducing the highly anticipated next chapter in “The Conjuring” universe, “The Nun II”! Warner Bros. Pictures has recently unveiled an exciting first look at the sequel to the 2018 horror hit, “The Nun.” Prepare yourself for a thrilling showdown as the terrifying demon nun Valak (portrayed by Bonnie Aarons) returns to face off against Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga), who survived the unholy events of the first film and now resides in a convent in Italy.

While specific details about this spine-chilling sequel have been kept secret, it has been revealed that the story will continue in the 1950s period setting. Set in 1956 in France, the film will revolve around an expanding malevolent force. You can catch a glimpse of the suspense and horror awaiting you in the official trailer below.

Directed by Michael Chaves, known for his work on “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” “The Nun II” is the ninth installment in “The Conjuring” franchise. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chaves praised Bonnie Aarons for her ability to embody the eerie and enigmatic character of Valak, a nun who was once entombed alive in a church wall as punishment for her forbidden love with a monk. Chaves shared his admiration for Aarons, stating, “Bonnie’s incredible. She truly knows how to evoke fear and is so effortless in her portrayal. She’s not constantly in this dark nun persona – she’s more versatile than that.”

Chaves also teased that the film is filled with hidden treasures for fans to discover. He mentioned that there are numerous “little Easter eggs” scattered throughout the movie, hinting at connections to the established timeline of “The Conjuring” universe. Aarons also expressed her excitement to share these surprises with audiences, promising an exhilarating experience. She said, “There’s a lot of cool stuff in it. I honestly cannot wait until it comes out so I can just unload all the little Easter eggs that we’ve peppered through the movie.”

Get ready for a chilling cinematic experience when “The Nun II” hits theaters on September 8th. Make sure to mark your calendars and prepare for a terrifying journey into the darkness!

