Poland Cruises to Victory Against Canada in Challenging Sweep

Poland emerged victorious in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) match against Canada held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. The Polish team displayed their dominance by sweeping Canada with a score of 25-21, 25-23, and 27-25, securing their third win in the Manila leg of the tournament.

Despite their standing of 2-8 in the VNL, the Canadian team showed great determination and put up a strong fight against the favored Polish squad. Lukasz Kaczmarek, a member of the Polish team, acknowledged their opponents’ impressive performance, stating, “We knew we were the favorites, but they played excellent volleyball without any pressure. It made the game challenging, but we are happy to emerge with a 3-0 win.”

Poland took control of the first two sets, establishing a significant advantage over Canada. However, the Canadians showcased their never-say-die spirit in the third set. After tying the game at 22-all, Canada capitalized on a service error from Wilfredo Leon Venero to take the lead at 23-22. Despite facing a match point at 24-23, Poland managed to extend the game when Arthur Szwarc executed a kill. Ultimately, Poland sealed the victory with a strong play from Kamil Semeniuk, clinching the match and shutting the door on Canada.

Semeniuk and Norbert Huber led the Polish team, each contributing 11 points to their team’s success. On the Canadian side, Samuel Cooper stood out with 19 points, but their efforts fell short. Szwarc also had an exceptional game with 16 markers, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win for Canada.

With this win, Poland improved their standing in the VNL to 9-2, further solidifying their position in the tournament. Despite the loss, Canada displayed resilience and showcased the growth of their volleyball program.

