Tattoo Artist’s Fake Tattoo on Toddler for Viral Attention and Business Boost

A TikToker who recently gained viral fame by pretending to tattoo her toddler for a prank has seen positive effects on her business as a result.

Kaylee Thomas, a 19-year-old tattoo artist and mother from Michigan, posted a video titled “Tattooing matching tattoos on me and my 3-year-old” on June 30. The video features her applying a design on her daughter’s arm with contact paper and tracing over it with what appears to be a tattoo gun. She then proceeds to create the same design on her own arm.

The video has amassed over 10 million views and counting. Despite including hashtags indicating it was fake, many viewers believed the toddler had received a real tattoo, leading to a flood of angry and hateful comments.

Positive and Negative Reactions

The viral video also resulted in a significant boost to Thomas’ online following and business. Since opening her tattoo studio in February, she has attracted most of her clients through TikTok. Her client base has increased further with close to 16,000 new followers gained from the controversial video.

Thomas expressed gratitude for the impact the video has had on her business, stating, “I love my job and I love that I am able to make content that attracts people. I hope to continue doing that with this sudden burst of attention. I receive messages on Instagram and my phone, with many people saying they saw my videos on TikTok and love my work!”

Alongside the positive attention, Thomas has also faced negative comments from concerned viewers, with some likening the prank to child abuse. However, she doesn’t take these comments personally, acknowledging that people genuinely believing the video was real have valid concerns.

While the negative comments have not directly impacted her business, they have resulted in an influx of calls and texts to her listed business phone number. Some individuals have acted aggressively or asked about the tattoo’s authenticity, leading Thomas to cease answering those calls.

Despite the backlash, Thomas has no regrets about posting the video. She believes that the comments, whether positive or negative, only serve to boost the video’s visibility and reach. She considers it a harmless and humorous prank and is pleased that so many people enjoyed it.

Going Viral: A Planned Success

Fake tattoos on toddlers have become a trend on TikTok, with other creators posting similar content. Thomas observed the popularity of these videos and decided to participate for fun and a chance to go viral.

While she intended the video to be somewhat realistic, she was shocked by the number of people who genuinely believed her daughter received a permanent tattoo. Thomas attributes the confusion to viewers’ lack of knowledge about tattoos and their tendency to believe everything they see online.

Despite her viral success, Thomas plans to diversify her content rather than focusing solely on prank videos. As an artist and mother, she has a broader range of interests and wants to showcase various aspects of her life online.