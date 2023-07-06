Never Miss Another Birthday: Tech-Savvy Tips to Stay Connected with Friends and Family

Have you ever experienced the disappointment of someone forgetting your birthday? It can be a disheartening feeling. To avoid embarrassment and disappointment, it’s crucial to never overlook your loved one’s birthdays. Here are some tech tips to ensure you never forget a birthday again:

1. Use your phone’s calendar app: The easiest way to receive alerts about birthdays on your smartphone is to use the built-in calendar app. This feature is available on both iPhone and Android devices. You can add an event that repeats annually, so you won’t have to manually add birthdays each year.

2. Use a third-party birthday calendar reminder app: If you don’t want birthdays clogging up your phone’s calendar, you can use a separate app to set up birthday reminders. One example is the BDAY app, available for both iPhone and Android. It allows you to view all your friends and family’s birthdays in one place, set multiple reminders, and get alerted every year.

3. Send fun birthday messages with iPhone: If both you and the birthday celebrant have iPhones, you can send birthday texts in a super fun way. The Messages app automatically sends a screen full of balloons when you type “happy birthday.” You can also send other fun effects using the app.

4. Get notified of birthdays on Facebook: If you want to wish former colleagues or acquaintances a happy birthday without adding their birthdays to your phone calendar, you can turn on Facebook birthday notifications. The Facebook app will alert you whenever you should send a birthday message to your online friends.

5. Send an e-gift using GiftYa: While a text, call, or email on someone’s birthday is nice, receiving a gift is even better. GiftYa is a website that allows you to send personalized gift cards with a beautiful presentation for many merchants in the U.S. The gift is sent directly to the recipient’s phone within seconds.

6. Send an Amazon birthday gift card: Amazon’s website offers various options for gift cards, including eGift cards, physical cards, and printable cards. You can choose from a variety of fun graphics to enhance your gift card.

Bonus: Score amazing deals on your birthday: Did you know that many companies offer birthday rewards and freebies? From restaurant perks to makeup brand gifts, you can enjoy great discounts and freebies on your special day. Visit Cyberguy.com/BirthdayRewards for some of the best birthday deals.

In conclusion, technology offers numerous ways to stay on top of birthdays and ensure you never forget to celebrate your loved ones. By utilizing calendar apps, third-party reminder apps, fun message features, social media notifications, and convenient gift options, you can make birthdays even more special. Don’t miss out on these tech tips to make every birthday memorable!

Reference