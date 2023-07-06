Joy Reid of MSNBC experienced fear and avoided leaving her house on July 4

During a segment on MSNBC’s “The Reidout,” host Joy Reid expressed her fear of leaving her house on July 4th due to the abundance of guns in America. She stated that the idea of attending a mass gathering or fireworks display seemed insane to her because of the current state of gun violence in the country. Reid was joined by former firearms industry executive Ryan Busse, who discussed the increase in gun ownership and its impact on society. Busse argued that the right to own firearms is a powerful but potentially dangerous aspect of our democracy. He emphasized that the ability to use guns can quickly remove the life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness of fellow citizens. Reid and Busse also addressed the rise in violence against Asian Americans, which Reid attributed to former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding COVID-19 and China. She criticized the gun industry for capitalizing on these incidents to promote gun sales. Reid expressed concern for individuals working delivery jobs, as ringing a doorbell now carries a potential risk of violence. Stand-your-ground laws were also mentioned, with Reid suggesting that they encourage excessive use of firearms in self-defense situations. The conversation continued with a discussion about a recent mass shooting in Philadelphia, where the suspect was heavily armed and prepared for a prolonged gunfight. Reid concluded the segment by sharing her personal experience with affirmative action and how it played a role in her acceptance into Harvard University. She recounted how a Harvard recruiter went out of their way to meet her and conduct a pre-interview, leading to her enrollment at the prestigious university. This report includes contributions from Fox News reporter Lindsay Kornick.

