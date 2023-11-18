Syphilis Cases Skyrocket on Long Island, U.S., Raising Concerns for Public Health

The rise of syphilis rates is a growing trend on Long Island and across the nation, resulting in severe health issues for thousands nationwide and leading to an increasing number of infant deaths. Despite being treatable for over 80 years, this bacterial disease is spreading rapidly due to various factors such as reduced condom use, lack of testing, and an underfunded public health system, according to experts.

Between 2011 and 2021, the number of new cases of early syphilis on Long Island skyrocketed from 118 to 508, reflecting a similar trend at the national and statewide levels. Additionally, the number of newborn syphilis cases has increased tenfold, with over 7% resulting in death, while thousands of older individuals face severe medical complications as a result of the disease every year.

Based on state data, more than a third of syphilis cases across the country are among gay and bisexual men, with significantly higher rates among Black and Native American populations compared to other ethnic groups. The rise in syphilis rates among women has contributed to a tenfold increase in syphilis cases in newborns, with the disease causing various health issues such as blindness, deafness, and developmental delays.

This alarming trend has led to discussions about the lack of timely testing and treatment, as well as the impact of reduced funding for public health measures to control syphilis rates. The consequences of these developments are far-reaching, and it is essential that increased awareness and funding are prioritized to address this public health crisis.

