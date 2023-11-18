Santos Escobar’s Controversial SmackDown Promo Crosses the Line

Rey Mysterio was left in shock after a shocking promo from Santos Escobar on the November 17th episode of SmackDown. Mysterio was sustained a legitimate injury from the WWE which was seamlessly incorporated into his feud with Escobar, as he withstood a brutal attack of verbal venom directed at him by his once-admiring protege.







Escobar began his monologue by embracing his lucha libre heritage. He outlined the effects of Rey Mysterio’s alleged betrayal when the latter showed signs of aligning with Carlito, blaming Escobar for his loss at Crown Jewel. Accusations of title theft and group hijacking took the promo to a darker place, but it was when Escobar addressed Carlito directly, promising him the same fate as his hall-of-fame predecessor that the crowd was truly shocked.

“I apologize for not doing more damage. And Rey, this one is from the bottom of my heart. I hope the surgery didn’t go well. I hope you catch an infection and they have to amputate your leg! As a matter of fact, I hope you never come back!”

Zelina Vega confronted Escobar, expressing regret for trusting him, while the Mysterio allies Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro came to the injured legend’s defence. Carlito arrived to fend off Escobar but he exited the ring, leaving emotional chaos and intensified anticipation for his showdown with Mysterio at the event.

While not as iconic as past wrestling promos, Escobar’s verbal thrashing was a genuine spectacle, with his raw emotion and hatred spilling over into an unexpected and refreshing place. The heel’s shocking words sparked a real connection with viewers, reaffirming the uncomfortable yet captivating appeal of WWE’s most brutal rivalries.

