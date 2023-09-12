Surviving Cancer: Remarkable New Jersey Man Defeats Multiple Myeloma Years After 9/11, Determined to Keep Fighting for Life

Nearly 3,000 people tragically lost their lives in the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. However, the number of deaths continues to rise due to cancer-related illnesses. As of 2022, approximately 4,343 survivors and first responders have died from toxic exposure, surpassing the initial number of lives lost on that fateful day, as reported by the World Trade Center Health Program.

Despite these devastating statistics, there are many individuals and medical professionals who are actively battling these cancers on a daily basis. Hackensack Meridian’s John Theurer Cancer Center in New Jersey is one of the institutions leading the fight. One patient at the center is Gerard Vanderberg, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood plasma cell cancer, in August 2010. Since his diagnosis, Vanderberg has received treatment at Hackensack Meridian under the care of Dr. David Siegel.

At the time of the 9/11 attacks, Vanderberg, a healthy 47-year-old bond trader, was working in a building adjacent to the Twin Towers. He vividly remembers the aftermath of the attacks, with thick layers of “white dust” covering everything when he returned to gather his belongings. It wasn’t until later that he realized this dust was asbestos.

Vanderberg considered himself lucky to have survived the attack, but it would be nine years before he started experiencing unusual symptoms. He initially dismissed the pain in his side and knees as soreness from playing basketball. However, he later developed a plasmacytoma outside his right lung. Subsequent blood work led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

Since Vanderberg’s diagnosis, he has undergone an aggressive treatment plan supervised by Dr. Siegel, including chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell therapy. Multiple myeloma has seen a significant increase in cases among those who worked at or around the World Trade Center, including first responders and construction workers who returned after the attacks.

Detailed studies have shown that the collapse of the World Trade Center released numerous toxic carcinogens into the air, such as asbestos, silica, heavy metals, and combustion products. These substances were inhaled by individuals present at the site, including Vanderberg, which led to chronic exposure and an increased risk of developing blood cancers like multiple myeloma.

Moreover, it took years for these cancers to manifest, making it challenging to detect and treat them in a timely manner. Dr. Siegel noticed a cluster of cancer cases among patients in the area, particularly those who were younger than the usual age for myeloma diagnosis. Although he cannot attribute every myeloma case to 9/11 exposure, he affirms that those exposed to the World Trade Center are statistically more likely to develop this form of cancer.

Fortunately, Vanderberg is currently in remission from his myeloma and focuses on living life to the fullest. While he still deals with scleroderma, he remains grateful for the support and medical coverage provided by the World Trade Center Health Program. Vanderberg emphasizes the importance of fighting and appreciating every day, stating, “I have no complaints — I’m just happy to be here.”

