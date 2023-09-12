Top TV Shows and Movies to Stream Today: Selling Super Houses, Scream VI Horror Sequel, and Behind-the-Scenes Spy Ops Stories on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime, and Disney+

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies

Drama starring Rebekah Staton and Marianne Jean-Baptiste as two women seeking revenge after falling victim to the same scamming romantic partner. This week, Alice uncovers new and incriminating evidence against Rob.

U21 Euro 2025 Qualifier

The Republic of Ireland Under 21s face San Marino at Turners Cross in their second match of the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign. Joanne Cantwell introduces the action, and kick-off is at 7.30pm on RTÉ2.

Selling Super Houses

Channel 4, 10.15pm

Asked to produce a video tour and high-tech presentation for a pair of luxury houses, the two teams enjoy varying degrees of success. The losing side will then be tasked with conducting a surprise elevator pitch.

Scream VI

Sky Cinema Premiere, 10pm

Sam and Tara Carpenter have left their cursed hometown of Woodsboro, California, and moved to Manhattan, only to have the Ghostface killer resurface. This tired sequel stars Melissa Barrera.

The Two Faces of January

BBC2, 11.45pm

Thriller based on a Patricia Highsmith novel. Viggo Mortensen stars as Chester MacFarland, an American conman whose life unravels when he accidentally kills a private detective following him. Kirsten Dunst and Oscar Isaac co-star.

Top Boy

Netflix, streaming now

While they may not grace the official trailer, for Irish viewers, the climax of this third and final season of the grittiest London drama hinges on the unveiling of Johnny and Tadgh, played by Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. Nobody can do ‘scary’ quite like them. And no man rocks the vintage Fred Perry quite like Keoghan.

The Changeling

AppleTV+, streaming now

Witches, black magic, and mysterious portals wrapped up in rainbows, red string, black fog, and the soundtrack of Minnie Riperton’s “Les Fleurs”. Starring LaKeith Lee Stanfield.

6ixtynin9

Netflix, streaming now

Based on the 2009 film of the same name, this Thai thriller/black comedy tells the story of a woman who discovers a mysterious package on her apartment doorstep, leading her life to take a turn for the worse after losing her job. If you prefer off-kilter viewing with a South Korean twist and a side of schmaltz, the time-traveling love story “A Time Called You” is also available.

Sitting in Bars With Cake

Prime Video, streaming now

This homage to the cookbook of the same name features the added bonus of Bette Midler. Brace yourselves for bars, cakes, and twentysomethings finding themselves while sporting impossibly expensive threads. Starring Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion.

Spy Ops

Netflix, streaming now

Intelligence operatives from MI6 to the CIA share insider stories of spy craft, Cold War campaigns, and coups conducted by covert agents. Featuring interviews with officials, officers, and spies behind operations such as “The Plot to Kill the Pope”, “Operation Jawbreaker”, “Operation Pimlico”, “Taliban Spies”, and the protracted “Operation Wrath of God”.

Selling The OC

Netflix, streaming now

The parade of attractive people selling property continues, with season two highlighting the exploits of The Oppenheim Group.

