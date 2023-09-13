Struggling Blue Jays Sidelined as Star Belter Lands on 10-Day Injury Roster

by

By Staff
The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2023 3:59 pm

Updated September 12, 2023 4:09 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with lumbar spine muscle spasms.

