Introducing Fossil’s ‘Made For This’ Campaign: Embracing a New Era of the Brand

FOSSIL® is thrilled to introduce their latest campaign, Made For This. Along with the campaign reveal, the brand showcases a complete transformation of their creative expression across all touchpoints, including a modernized brand image and high-quality product selection.

“Made For This represents the culmination of extensive efforts throughout our business, spanning all regions and involving both internal and external partners. We delved deeply into Fossil’s nearly 40-year heritage, examining not only the role it has played in people’s lives for so long, but also how the next generation of consumers connects most authentically with brands. The outcome of our work is a multi-year strategy that will propel our cherished heritage brand into its next phase and introduce it to a new audience,” says Lisa Pillette, Chief Marketing Officer at Fossil Group. “At the heart of this journey lies a shared value between Fossil and our customers: the appreciation of one’s time. They are mindful that time should be spent purposefully, with intention and in community. Every aspect of Fossil’s presence in someone’s life—such as the craftsmanship of their aging leather goods, the thoughtful design details of their watches, and their methods of connecting with their audience—is guided by the time and care devoted to creating enduring products that accompany them.”

The comprehensive brand overhaul also extends to the product line, including the revamp of signature design elements, the use of premium materials, and a refined design vision with the establishment of iconic platforms across various categories, elevating the collection to align with the rejuvenated brand ethos.

“As people experience moments, big and small, we want Fossil to be present and an essential companion throughout their journey,” says Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer. “Fossil boasts a rich history built on innovation and craftsmanship. Our brand strategy focuses on enhancing our products across watches, leather goods, and jewelry. This includes meticulous attention to design, utilization of premium materials, and the establishment of recognizable signature elements across different categories.”

The lead feature of the campaign—developed by Mekanism, directed by Bradley & Pablo of Prettybird Productions, and captured by Tim Barber—captures the most authentic and unfiltered expression of a moment, infused with a modern yet nostalgic influence. Through captivating videos, striking images, and engaging content, Made For This encapsulates the essence of life’s journey, moments of joy, and reflects the brand’s wit and optimism.

The global rollout of the campaign includes:

• Global campaign launch events during New York and Paris fashion weeks

• Content series featuring partners that reflect the diverse interests of the Fossil Collective—including fashion, music, travel, and more—across various social channels

• Expansion of influential partnerships, reaching over 1,000 influencers and millions of customers through social platforms

• Revamped owned brand channels, including the website, email, and social media, and introduction to top retail stores

• Extensive digital, print, and streaming collaborations across 30+ platforms

• Amplification through OOH and DOOH in over 10 cities

Get a sneak peek of Made For This at Fossil.com starting September 5, and follow @Fossil for future updates.

