Our Strategic Masterplan: Clearly, That was our Goal

According to NFL Research, Jordan Love’s impressive performance in his first start against the Bears surpassed those of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Love threw for 245 yards, three touchdowns, had no interceptions, and achieved a rating of 123.2. In comparison, Favre threw for 214 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and had a rating of 69.0 in his first start against the Bears, resulting in a loss. Rodgers, on the other hand, won his first start against the Bears, throwing for 227 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and acquiring a rating of 105.8.

The Packers held a narrow 10-6 lead at halftime but managed to extend their advantage in the second half. Love connected with Aaron Jones for a 35-yard touchdown and found Romeo Doubs for his second touchdown of the game. Doubs’ touchdown early in the third quarter brought the score to 31-14. Rookie backup Sean Clifford took over at quarterback for the Packers, as Love savored his victorious Sunday.

Reflecting on his first game in this historic rivalry, Love expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance. While acknowledging the Bears as a formidable opponent, Love highlighted the Packers’ resilience and dominance in the second half. He emphasized the significance of securing a win and appreciating the value of such victories.

With high expectations placed on Love as he takes over from Rodgers, the 24-year-old quarterback earned his first NFL victory and contributed to the ongoing legacy of the Packers-Bears rivalry. Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed his belief and confidence in Love, noting the support and respect he receives from his teammates.

As Love continues to follow in the footsteps of two legendary quarterbacks, this impressive performance represents a significant step in the right direction for his career. Love commended the team for executing their game plan and achieving success in all aspects of the game.

It’s possible that Love’s victorious mindset started the night before the game as he envisioned a positive outcome. He attested to having a restful night’s sleep, suggesting that the outcome was already in his favor.