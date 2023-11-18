Sports Analysts Criticize Charissa Thompson for Fabricating News Stories

Charissa Thompson admitted to going to great lengths in creating stories when she worked as an NFL sideline reporter, stating on Thursday that she made up statements from coaches. Formerly an NFL sideline reporter, Thompson now works as a host for Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

“I would make up the report sometimes because, A, the coach wouldn’t come out at halftime or it was too late,” Thompson said on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “And I was like, I didn’t want to screw up the report, so I was like, ‘I’m just gonna make this up.'”

A number of sports journalists were quick to condemn Thompson’s actions, questioning her truthfulness and professionalism. Award-winning reporter Andrea Kremer expressed her disgust, saying that the industry had been insulted by Thompson’s actions. Similarly, veteran journalist Lisa Salters felt disappointed and shocked by Thompson’s admission, stating that it calls into question all sideline reporters.

Others journalists, like NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen and CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson, expressed their frustration and disbelief at Thompson’s deceitful behavior. ESPN’s Molly McGrath proposed that Thompson’s comments be used as a lesson for young journalists, highlighting the importance of trust and ethical reporting.

Many reporters also offered solutions for how Thompson could have handled those pressure-filled situations without resorting to inventing information. Veteran reporter Lindsay Rhodes and ESPN baseball reporter Buster Olney both suggested alternative ways to address those moments when faced with the lack of coach or player interviews.

Thompson’s comments also drew criticism from women’s sports reporters who felt that her actions only made it more difficult for women to be taken seriously in the male-dominated sports industry. Women like Lindsay Gibbs, Patriots host Tamara Brown and ESPN’s Morgan Uber stressed that Thompson’s actions not only undermined their own hard work, but also perpetuated negative stereotypes about women in sports media.

