COVID Hospitalization Hotspots: Mapping the Areas with the Biggest Increases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new maps indicating that 14 U.S. states experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations compared to the previous week. The national rise in hospitalizations is 8.6% with 16,239 new COVID-19 admissions ending on November 11. The upper Midwest, parts of the South Atlantic, and southern Mountain regions have seen higher increases, and the Midwest has elevated positive test results.

Health officials have anticipated this surge in hospitalizations as winter months approach. Colder weather tends to foster the spread of viruses when immunity is low. A 2020 study found that the COVID-19 virus remains active for longer in cold, dry conditions. According to the CDC, October usually marks the seasonal start for respiratory viruses, leading to increased hospitalization rates in the winter months.

The latest CDC data shows that COVID-related hospitalizations saw a significant rise, particularly in Vermont, Iowa, Alaska, Montana, Minnesota, Hawaii, the Virginias, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, North Dakota, New Mexico, Arizona, and Washington D.C. However, the total number of hospitalizations in some states was comparatively low. On the other hand, Florida and Massachusetts reported modest decreases in hospitalizations, while Rhode Island and New Jersey saw substantial declines.

Locally, an increase of 1.8% was reported in the number of patients occupying intensive-care unit beds due to COVID-19, prompting various institutions to revisit their mask mandates to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In conclusion, the recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations has raised concerns, especially with winter approaching. The latest data reveals discrepancies across different states and regions, highlighting the need for vigilance and extensive precautionary measures.

