Israel-Hamas Conflict Sparks Increase in Hate Crimes in the US: Jewish Americans Share Impact on Daily Life

Facing an increase in hate-motivated attacks, Jews in America have expressed concerns regarding their safety and the display of their religious identity. According to experts, nearly 800 people nationwide have shifted their normal routines or avoided showcasing their Jewish heritage. Some have even stopped attending their religious services out of fear. Elliot Malin, a 31-year-old from Reno, Nevada, was forced to remove his Star of David necklace after being subjected to antisemitic obscenities at a pro-Palestine rally. Melissa Franklin, a mother from the Phoenix area, is more worried about her college-age children’s safety and has asked them to conceal their Jewish identity in response to the surge in antisemitism. Michael Edelman from New York also starts to wear a hat over his traditional Jewish head covering to safeguard himself from potential attacks. As hate crimes and antisemitism continue to spike across the United States, the Jewish community is facing a new reality that has made many feel uncomfortable and afraid.

CNN – Austin Steele’s report on impact of hate crimes on Jews in America.

