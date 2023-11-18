SpaceX Starship suffers failed launch just minutes after reaching space

SpaceX’s uncrewed spacecraft Starship, developed for sending astronauts to the moon and beyond, was unsuccessful in space shortly after takeoff on Saturday, cutting short its second test but making it further than an earlier attempt that ended in an explosion.

The two-stage rocketship blasted off from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, successfully boosting the Starship spacecraft as high as 90 miles (148 km) above ground on a planned 90-minute test mission to space and back. However, the rocket’s Super Heavy first stage booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after detaching.

While the core Starship stage continued toward space, SpaceX mission control suddenly lost contact with the vehicle, resulting in the loss of the data from the second stage. According to SpaceX engineer John Insprucker, engineers believe an automated flight termination command was triggered to destroy the rocket, though the reason was unclear. With a camera view showcasing an explosion suggesting the vehicle failed, the rocket’s altitude was 91 miles (148 km).

This failed test mission represents a setback for SpaceX, which will need to oversee a SpaceX-led investigation and submit an application for a new launch license to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The SpaceX company, known for its fast pace in testing and re-testing vehicles to hasten engineering improvements, plans to spend roughly $2 billion on this project this year.

With the clock ticking, SpaceX needs to deliver on a timeline for its primary customer, NASA, which is relying on Starship as a cornerstone of its human spaceflight program, Artemis, to land humans on the moon within the next few years. Despite this setback, plans are in motion for the company to swiftly resume tests and launch another Starship flight.

In conclusion, Saturday’s incident was an “opportunity to learn,” according to NASA chief Bill Nelson, and an attempt to land humans on the moon is on SpaceX’s priority list. Success will come from what the company learns, and expectations are set for SpaceX to swiftly resume tests and pursue its timeline.

Reference