Kim Reynolds Joins Ron DeSantis to Inaugurate New Headquarters, Questions Trump’s Appeal to Iowa Voters

Ron DeSantis, Kim Reynolds Open Campaign Office in Urbandale, Iowa Ahead of Trump’s Rally in Fort Dodge

Hours before former President Donald Trump held a rally in Fort Dodge, there was a buzz in the Urbandale, Iowa area as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined forces to inaugurate a new campaign office for DeSantis in Des Moines metro.

Reynolds expressed confidence in DeSantis, telling the audience, “If you like what we’ve done here in Iowa, then you are going to love what Ron DeSantis will do for this country.”

The opening of the Urbandale office marks the second Iowa headquarters for the DeSantis campaign, showing the campaign’s intensified focus on the state. With Reynolds’ strong endorsement and a flurry of campaign events held across Iowa, DeSantis is doubling down on his efforts to win supporters in the run-up to the Jan. 15 Iowa Caucus.

Despite former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley being tied with DeSantis for second place in the most recent Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Trump still commands a substantial lead with 43% support. In response, DeSantis spoke optimistically, stating, “Every piece of data shows that you’ve got to be able to get a broad swath of conservative voters to have any chance to compete with Donald Trump, and I’m the only candidate that has the opportunity to do that.”

DeSantis’ schedule in Iowa has been packed with visits to nearly all of Iowa’s 99 counties. With ground game and engagement in place, Reynolds emphasized the importance of Iowa in the race, saying “Iowa breaks late.”

As the DeSantis campaign makes strides in Iowa, Saturday’s office opening and campaign events mark a pivotal moment in the Republican race for the presidential nomination. Will Iowa pave the way for DeSantis and establish momentum in his campaign? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain – Iowans expect candidates to earn their votes, and DeSantis is determined to do just that.

For more on political developments, follow Katie Akin on Twitter at @katie_akin or reach her at [email protected].

Reference