Men released on bail in connection with the disappearance and possible murder of Annan man

Following their arrest on suspicion of the murder of a man from Annan, Paul Taylor, 56, the two men have been released on bail. Taylor, from Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, was last seen on October 17 as he traveled to Carlisle. Police Scotland expressed concerns for his welfare.

On Wednesday, Cumbria Police announced that its inquiry had been upgraded to a murder probe, leading to the arrest of two 19-year-old men from the Carlisle area. Additionally, a 37-year-old man from Carlisle and a 17-year-old boy from Appleby are also in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Seeking Information on Car Sightings

Detectives are eager to hear from anyone with information on Taylor’s movements or his car – a blue Vauxhall Corsa, registration PY18 DYO – between the evening of October 17 and the morning of October 19. He departed his home at 21:45 and traveled along the M6, southbound. Authorities believe the car then headed toward the Kingmoor South area of Carlisle and was spotted in the Carlisle West area. Specifically, information on sightings of the car in the Yewdale, Sandsfield Park, and Burgh Road areas is sought. The abandoned car was found in Langwathby at about 08:45 on October 19. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Cumbria Police.