Shocking Revelation: Prominent Fashion Designer Isaac Moore Accused of Swindling Investors

Joseph Mitchell discovered fashion designer Isaac Moore and his brand, Isaac & Moore, on Instagram back in 2019. As a Black business owner himself, Mitchell was eager to invest in his community and was immediately drawn to the luxury bags offered by the Houston-based brand. The bags exuded a sense of high-end fashion with their bold logos and accents, easily comparable to renowned brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Moore’s videos showcased notable celebrities like Jamie Foxx and DJ Khaled participating in elaborate unboxings, unveiling an Isaac & Moore bag with appreciation and gratitude.

Mitchell, a 33-year-old trucking company owner, felt a strong connection to Moore as a fellow entrepreneur and decided to reach out to him online. Eventually, Mitchell purchased a bag as a birthday gift for his wife, which further solidified his admiration for Moore’s success in the fashion industry. Mitchell even probed Moore about expanding his business on a larger scale, to which Moore responded that he needed more capital to grow.

In the following days, Mitchell invited Moore to his home, and the two engaged in conversations about potentially investing in the Isaac & Moore brand. After Moore requested a $40,000 investment, Mitchell entered into a handshake agreement with the fashion designer. As part of the agreement, Mitchell would receive 20% ownership of the company and take charge of marketing responsibilities. The understanding was that Mitchell would recoup his investment within a year, once Moore bought inventory and made sales.

However, as weeks went by without any progress in leadership responsibilities or communication from Moore, Mitchell confronted him and requested the return of his $40,000. In a recorded phone conversation in October 2020, Moore apologized for the lack of communication and asked Mitchell to be patient, promising bigger opportunities and a collaboration with actor Nick Cannon. Despite these promises, nothing materialized, and Moore continued to ignore Mitchell’s calls, texts, and social media messages.

Mitchell expressed his deep disappointment, as he had intended to use that money to purchase a home for himself and his family. The situation put him in the difficult position of repeatedly explaining to his children why they were unable to get a house.

Moore, in an interview with HuffPost, admitted that Mitchell had provided him with financial assistance but did not confirm or deny the specific details of their arrangement. Moore simply stated that it was not as significant as Mitchell claimed. Public corporate records indicated that Mitchell was once listed as a manager for Isaac and Moore LLC, but he was removed eight months later. Mitchell’s friend, Jenne Moore (no relation to Isaac Moore), confirmed that Mitchell had discussed the investment and his struggles to recover the funds.

Eventually, Mitchell discovered that Moore was accused of defrauding more than a dozen people, primarily fellow Black business owners. Seven victims spoke to HuffPost, sharing evidence of wire transactions, recorded conversations, text logs, and emails submitted to local authorities. They claimed to have collectively given Moore nearly $275,000 but never received what was promised in return.

Two of the victims filed police reports, and one of them initiated a class-action lawsuit in hopes that others would join. An arrest warrant for Moore was issued in May, leading to his surrender to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston. He was later released on bond, but a grand jury indicted him on one felony count of theft in July. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s consumer fraud division continues to investigate the case.

All the victims expressed their belief that Moore exploited their desire to support a fellow Black business owner. Mitchell noted that Moore specifically targeted their community due to their shared underdog status. Being overlooked for so long, Mitchell was initially excited to see someone else from their community succeed and wanted to uplift others.

In contrast, Moore argued that the alleged victims were targeting him in response to his growing fame and connections to celebrities. He dismissed their claims as those of dissatisfied customers, attributing any documented problems to manufacturing and shipping issues rather than intentional fraud.

Many investors fell for Moore’s marketing tactics, particularly his extravagant unboxing videos, which showcased celebrities receiving his bags in elaborate gold boxes. Moore’s associations with prominent figures like Master P and Hilary Swank further solidified his reputation.

Ultimately, Moore’s alleged fraudulent actions tarnished his brand, leaving victims feeling betrayed and deceived. Some victims have taken legal action, and authorities continue to investigate the matter. Moore’s rise to fame and the appearance of celebrity connections seemed to have attracted both investors and legal troubles, raising questions about his business practices and the authenticity of his success.

