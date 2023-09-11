Toyota PH: Celebrating 35 Years as the Leading Choice

On Dec. 19, 2014, Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, the retired chairperson of Toyota Motor Corp. of Japan, graced our country with his presence. He was hosted by his close friends, Dr. George S. K. Ty and his amiable wife Mary, who organized a private dinner in his honor at their home. The dinner was attended by approximately 12 guests, including myself and my late wife, Leni. It was an honor to be seated on the left side of the guest of honor, Dr. Toyoda.

During the course of the dinner, I had the opportunity to ask Dr. Toyoda a burning question about Toyota Motor Corp. (Japan) yielding the majority control of their subsidiary in the Philippines to the Metrobank Group, which was founded and headed by Dr. Ty. This was in contrast to their operations in other parts of the world, where Toyota always held the majority control. Dr. Toyoda explained that Toyota had absolute trust in Dr. Ty and his company because only in the Philippines had Toyota consistently outperformed all other motor vehicle brands for 35 years and counting. This record remains unmatched, even in Japan. Despite Dr. Ty’s multiple offers to surrender control, the head office of Toyota declined, knowing that Metrobank would continue to take good care of the company and its customers. This partnership built on trust, honor, integrity, and hard work continues to thrive through the efforts of their heirs, with Akio Toyoda and Alfred Ty now leading their respective companies as chairpersons.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Toyota Philippines at the Grand Hyatt days ago, Akio Toyoda flew to Manila. He captivated the audience with his polished and elegant speaking skills, taking ownership of the stage and disregarding the rostrum. He began his well-applauded talk in impeccable English, surprising everyone with an unexpected tribute to a beloved Philippine food star, Jollibee. He expressed his delight at being back in the Philippines and indulging in his favorite Chickenjoy and sweet spaghetti from Jollibee. After this blockbuster greeting, he shifted to a more formal tone and expressed his gratitude to everyone present, acknowledging the support, wisdom, and guidance received from President Marcos. He emphasized that Toyota is extremely grateful to President Marcos for making their 35th anniversary possible.

Alfred Ty, the chairperson of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP), also spoke with poise and confidence. He shared the humble beginnings of TMP in 1988, when his father, Dr. George Ty, was invited by Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda to be the distributor for the Philippines. Despite initial hesitation due to the lack of automotive experience, TMP overcame challenges one by one with the support of the pioneer team, some of whom still remain with the company today. Alfred Ty highlighted the impressive growth of TMP over the years, with the number of employees increasing from 20 in 1988 to 4,000 now. He also mentioned the significant contributions of TMP, including the production of 1.03 million units and the delivery of a cumulative total of 2.24 million units. Additionally, TMP has invested P73.7 billion, paid duties and taxes amounting to P448 billion, and exported auto parts and components worth $18.76 billion. Despite the changes over the years, the philosophy established by the founders of TMP, aiming to be #1 in Quality and #1 in Customer Service, remains unchanged.

President Marcos visited the TMP plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna, in the morning, while First Lady Liza Marcos attended the Grand Hyatt reception in the evening. The First Lady made a discreet entrance onto the stage for photo ops and later viewed the prototype of the new Toyota Tamaraw multipurpose vehicle to be produced in the Philippines in 2024. After the formal program, she engaged with the guests, charming everyone with her presence and posing for souvenir shots.

As for myself, I have been a loyal fan of Toyota vehicles for the past 60 years. From the old Corolla, Corona, and Crown models to the newer Camry, Hiace, Innova, Lexus RX350, and my current favorite, the senior-friendly Alphard, I have enjoyed driving and riding in them. The partnership between Toyota and the Philippines is not only between two companies but also between two families that believe in and practice absolute trust, honor, integrity, hard work, transparency, and accountability. May this partnership continue to thrive and inspire others in the industry.

