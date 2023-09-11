Biden Urges Stability in U.S.-China Relations: Emphasizing Collaboration over Containment

President Biden’s Meeting with Vietnam’s Leaders to Counter China in the Region

In an effort to promote stability in the U.S.-China relationship and strengthen ties with China’s neighboring countries, President Biden met with Vietnam’s leaders during his visit to the region. During a news conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, President Biden emphasized that his intentions were not to contain China but rather to establish a transparent relationship based on mutual understanding.

Prior to his visit to Vietnam, President Biden attended the G20 summit in India and aimed to elevate the relationship between the United States and Vietnam to a comprehensive strategic partnership, placing them on the same level as China and Russia. This move, according to President Biden, is aimed at creating a stable base in the Indo-Pacific region with the cooperation and proximity of India and Vietnam.

Contrary to the notion of isolating or harming China, President Biden emphasized the need to move away from Cold War thinking and focus on building partnerships in the region. He expressed his desire for China’s economic success but within the framework of playing by the rules.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently met with Asian leaders at a summit in Jakarta, also emphasized the inevitability of tension in relationships when there is competition involved. However, she clarified that seeking conflict was not the objective.

The meeting between President Biden and Vietnam’s leaders, along with his efforts to establish partnerships in the region, aims to counter China’s growing ambitions without isolating or hurting China. The focus is on promoting stability and adherence to international rules.

