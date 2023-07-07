Shipping Industry Aims to Achieve Net Zero Emissions

Maritime nations have made a historic agreement to drastically reduce emissions from the shipping industry, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. However, experts and several nations argue that this deal falls short of what is required to limit global warming to agreed temperature targets. The agreement, signed at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, acknowledges different national circumstances and sets a less firm deadline for the net-zero emissions goal. Additionally, the plan calls for a 20-30% reduction in shipping emissions by 2030 and at least a 70-80% reduction by 2040. Despite calls from Pacific nations, supported by Canada, the United States, and the UK, for more ambitious targets, these percentages were settled upon. The agreement faces criticism from environmentalists who believe it does not align with the goals set in the Paris Agreement and falls short of the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming limit.

Experts argue that to meet the 1.5 degrees Celsius warming target, the shipping industry must achieve a 45% reduction in emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim acknowledges that the agreement is a starting point and emphasizes the need for greater effort in the years to come. The deal’s failure to establish a firm deadline for net-zero emissions and its divergence from the Paris Agreement’s target have drawn criticism from environmentalists. “There is a clear disparity between (the IMO’s) goals and those set by the Paris Agreement’s crucial 1.5 C target—a divergence that we can ill afford,” states Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network International.

According to an analysis, both the less and more ambitious interim targets would exceed the shipping industry’s carbon budget—the amount of emissions it can release before breaching the global warming limits—by the early 2020s. Diane Gilpin, founder and CEO of Smart Green Shipping, stresses the urgency of the situation and highlights the need to take action now, rather than waiting for regulations or alternative fuels to catch up. Currently, shipping accounts for almost 3% of total greenhouse gas emissions, as reported by the International Maritime Organization. If measures are not taken to reduce the sector’s reliance on fossil fuels, this share could significantly increase by 2050, warns a report from the European Parliament.

A decision regarding a shipping levy on carbon emissions, which would help invest in cleaner fuels, technologies, and support developing countries’ green ambitions, has been postponed. The International Chamber of Shipping, representing 80% of the world’s commercial fleet, welcomes the ambitious agreement but advocates for a voluntary levy on emissions. Some environmentalists support a levy but believe that the proposal from the International Chamber of Shipping restricts more ambitious ideas. The previous target set by the International Maritime Organization was for a 50% reduction in emissions from 2008 to 2050.

