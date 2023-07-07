Pilots Achieve World Record by Visiting All 48 Contiguous States

John Skittone and Bob Reynolds achieved a remarkable feat by breaking a Guinness World Record for flying to all 48 contiguous United States in an astonishing time of 38 hours and 13 minutes. This incredible accomplishment has been duly recognized by the Guinness World Records. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)

July 7 (UPI) — Two aviators, John Skittone and Bob Reynolds, have officially set a new Guinness World Record by successfully completing a flight to all 48 contiguous United States in an incredible 38 hours and 13 minutes.

The aviation enthusiasts began their journey in Sanford, Maine, and made stops at airports in all 48 states before reaching their final destination in South Bend, Indiana.

With an impressive total time of 38 hours and 13 minutes, Skittone and Reynolds have achieved the record for the fastest journey by plane through all 48 contiguous states, as recognized by the Guinness World Records. You can read more about their accomplishment on the Guinness World Records website.

Skittone revealed that their shortest duration spent between two states was approximately four minutes, which occurred in Nebraska and Iowa, as well as Ohio and West Virginia. In an interview with WTMJ-TV, he shared his personal motivation for pursuing this adventure, stating, “For me, it was personal. I have a bucket list. I wrote the bucket list about 15 years ago, and a lot of things on that list were aviation-related places I wanted to go, things that I wanted to see. Well, one of the things on that list – I wanted to visit all 48 states in the same trip.”

While Skittone and Reynolds emerged victorious in setting the new record, another pair of pilots, Barry Behnfeldt and Aaron Wilson, recently completed their own trip to all 48 states in an impressive time of 44 hours and 7 minutes. Unfortunately, their attempt fell short of breaking the Guinness World Record achieved by Skittone and Reynolds.

