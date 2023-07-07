12-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Long Beach Leads to Arrest of Two Individuals

Two individuals have been apprehended on Friday in connection with a tragic drive-by shooting that took place on May 9 in Long Beach. The incident resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy and the injury of a 14-year-old girl.

Reshawn Strother, a 20-year-old resident of Cypress, was already in custody for an unrelated matter but is now expected to face murder charges. Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish stated that Destenee Sheree Scipio, a 21-year-old resident of Long Beach, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to jail records, both suspects are currently being held on $1 million bail.





These two individuals are accused of carrying out the shooting, which occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on May 9 in the 2200 block of Lewis Avenue, between Martin Luther King Jr. and Orange avenues. The victims, identified as Eric Gregory Brown III, a 12-year-old from Long Beach, and a 14-year-old girl, were walking down the street when a vehicle approached them. The vehicle contained at least two male suspects, who opened fire on the victims. Tragically, Eric Brown lost his life, while the 14-year-old girl sustained injuries. The third individual, a 13-year-old, managed to escape unharmed. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Chief Hebeish stated, “There may be additional suspects, so as a reminder, this investigation remains ongoing and active. The $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any remaining suspects is still in effect.”

Chief Hebeish further explained, “We believe this incident stemmed from a prior gang altercation unrelated to the victims. Although Stroher is a known gang member, and Scipio is believed to be his girlfriend, it is important to note that the victims had no affiliation with gangs. This incident has deeply impacted our community, and as a parent, it saddens me to think that someone could value a life, especially the lives of children, so little as to commit such a heinous crime.”